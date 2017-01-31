Czech TV Speeds and Simplifies Workflow With DDN MEDIAScaler Storage Solution

Committed to delivering valued news information and original programs around the clock, Czech Television, the public television broadcaster in the Czech Republic recently installed a DDN storage platform to improve workflow speed and efficiency.

More than two-thirds of Czech TV's programming is developed using state-of-the-art production technologies and services, including ultra-high-definition (UHD) formats. Additionally, Czech TV offers more than 87,000 hours of on-demand content to smart phones and hybrid TVs. As a broadcast and post-production facility, Czech TV embraces new ways to accelerate collaborative workflows and manage end-to-end media life cycles. Its full-featured post-production suites are designed to meet any filmmaker’s requirements for transcoding, editing, Dolby mixing, and color correction on the most current 4K media streams. To that end, seamless data access is strategic to maximizing production value while minimizing time to delivery.

“The ability to store and share project data and video/audio assets among different clients and various digital cinema workflows is crucial,” according to the network's TV Video Department Chief Jaroslav Sladek. “We determined that a centralized solution would best enable us to meet modern media workflow challenges.” The challenge Topping Czech TV’s list of workflow challenges was the explosion of digital video content and data-intensive demands of new, high-end production equipment. In particular, the move to 4K uncompressed DPX workflows created a major spike in storage requirements, because the size of native raw files quadrupled as did the required storage performance. Despite the massive data influx, the facility needed to guarantee flawless real-time workflows of concurrent UHD video streams—across ingest, editing, transcoding, distributing, and archiving.

The public broadcaster also needed to accommodate multiple teams of people working simultaneously on the same large files. Often, as many as five people may be working together in real-time on 4K files. Throughout the day, the production staff needed to ingested and read from storage, so the supporting storage had to sustain a high throughput and also be able to scale performance and capacity in order to manage future needs. The solution: Czech TV needed a storage solution that would support current digital cinema workflows while meeting future requirements. To that end, they sought a platform that could be easily expanded to hundreds of gigabytes per second of performance and tens of petabytes of capacity. The review process began by revisiting the facility's current storage, which was anchored by an earlier-generation offering from DataDirect Networks and Quantum. In stepping up to the latest technologies, the network had an opportunity to deploy converged media storage that consolidates media workflows onto a single platform. DDN’s MEDIAScaler provided an all-in-one solution that overcame the scale, performance, and cost hurdles associated with data-hungry media environments. This made it easy for Czech TV to grow performance and capacity on demand with both scale-up and scale-out schemas.

DDN’s MEDIAScaler platform

Purpose-built as an easy-to-deploy, scale-out parallel file system appliance, DDN’s MEDIAScaler leverages the power of DDN’s Storage Fusion Architecture (SFA) and the performance of IBM’s Spectrum Scale File System (formerly known as GPFS). DDN’s embedded SFA technology enables Czech TV to implement a fully integrated system that meets all its big data demands, giving access to the client via high-performance 40GbE Ethernet over Native workload client or standard SMB and NFS protocols. MEDIAScaler is designed to deliver greater performance and flexibility than traditional Fibre Channel systems, with more ease of use and at a fraction of the price. This solution also eliminated the need for file-system servers and dedicated hardware, such as Fibre Channel switches and cards. Deploying the DDN MEDIAScaler with one petabyte of raw capacity proved simple and straightforward. The installation and data migration from the legacy storage was completed in less than two weeks with no disruption to the 24-hour operation.

Czech TV's centralized storage improved workflow while providing a petabyte of capacity and more than 7GB/s single-stream performance, across multiple production applications. Click to enlarge.

The Benefits: Czech TV realized immediate benefits from its new production storage by the ease with which production teams can now manage multiple real-time, high-end 4K workflows. As centrally shared storage, the DDN system supports 2K scanning using a Bone Spirit scanner; 4K restoration via three Diamant restoration suites; 4K color correction with two Baselight 4, four-node clusters; 4K and 2K color correction using Baselight 2; and a 2K DVS Clipster for finalizing production files. The system also supports data-conforming and editing on an Avid DS high-end finishing system. The use of Ethernet network technologies provides straightforward system access, enabling Czech TV to add clients to the system on-demand. This alleviates the rigidity experienced with traditional SANs. The DDN scale-out and scale-up simplicity enables adding more storage without limits—all in the same namespace without downtime or restriping. “We can freely add more productions or applications without the performance bottlenecks of traditional storage,” said Sladek. “And, we can achieve that while realizing an excellent return on our investment.”

Network engineers perform initial setup on the DDN MEDIAScaler storage and workflow system at Czech TV. Click to enlarge.

With nearly a petabyte of capacity and more than 7GB/s single-stream performance, Czech TV has a future-proof storage infrastructure to satisfy evolving demands, including the emergence of 3D and 8K formats. To that end, the organization also will be able to evolve its network and storage to support OpenFlow, the emerging industry protocol for enabling software-defined networking. DDN supports OpenFlow, enabling a fast, flexible path to the future. The disaggregation of hardware from software to bring different network functions into the software layer will create new opportunities. They will have more control over their network and networked-attached storage to ensure the highest levels of quality of service for the most demanding workloads. With DDN’s integrated parallel file system appliance, Czech TV will be able to make its vision a reality and create a single pool of data across departments while connecting file storage, tape technology, and eventually object storage into an open, software-defined storage backbone. “DDN’s MEDIAScaler is an essential piece of our future global storage network,” Sladek said. “And the best part of all is that the platform does exactly what it’s supposed to."